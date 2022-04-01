Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Basketball Games and Birkins! Kanye West and Chaney Jones’ Relationship Timeline

By
Basketball Games and Birkin Bags: Kanye West and Chaney Jones’ Relationship Timeline
 Courtesy of Chaney Jones/Instagram
8
2 / 8
podcast

Dropping Hints

Jones continued to tease her connection to the “Jesus Walks” rapper on social media after making headlines for her resemblance to the SKIMS founder. In addition to posting a scantily-clad photo posing next to a stack of Akira graphic novels — a series which West previously mentioned owning — the model showed off her curves in several bikini shots before posting a pair of pictures on February 26 where she wore nothing but her hair extensions that strongly resembled Kardashian’s content.

Back to top