Kanye West and Julia Fox’s Relationship Timeline

An Honest Connection

After Fox and West publicly packed on the PDA one day after Kardashian’s date night with Pete Davidson, the Italy native shut down claims that her relationship was a PR stunt.

“I feel like, to the people who know us both personally, like, all the people that we have in common, like, friends in common, have texted me like, ‘Oh, my God, this makes so much sense,'” Fox shared on the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast in January 2022. “There’s always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don’t.”

For the No Sudden Move star, her new connection with West came from a “meta” place.

“Listen, for right now, I’m just living in the moment and I don’t have any expectations — there’s no labels, none of that. It’s just people that make each other feel better,” she said at the time. “We were all connected, like even prior. You know what I mean? We’re all artists.”