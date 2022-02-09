Julia Fox Confirms She Calls Kanye West Her Boyfriend: 'It Just Happened

Defining the Relationship

During a February 2022 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Fox confirmed that she and West call each other boyfriend and girlfriend. “It just happened and it felt very felt, like, very organic and not crazy or anything,” she explained. “Just very natural.” She added that she wasn’t upset by the rapper’s public pleas for Kardashian to reunite their family. “I’m sure there’s still some sort of residual feelings,” the actress said. “It’s normal, it’s human, but I also know that he’s with me now and that’s all that matters.”