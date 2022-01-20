Kanye West and Julia Fox’s Relationship Timeline

Growing Romance

While speaking with Interview magazine in January 2022, Fox reflected on her “instant connection” with the rapper.

“His energy is so fun to be around,” the actress said shortly after their outings made headlines. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play. Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed.”

She continued: “After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously. At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”