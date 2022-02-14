Kanye West and Julia Fox’s Relationship Timeline

Speaking Up

As speculation about her status with West spread amid his public pleas to reunite with Kardashian in February 2022, Fox set the record straight. “‘TEARFULLY,'” she wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a screenshot of an article. “@dailymail yall are straight trash I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!! if anything I’ve been laughing more than before and if I look like s–t it’s cuz I got out at terminal 1 and ran on foot to terminal 7 cuz I was fkin [sic] late for a plane to go see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad.”

She doubled down in a separate comment, writing, “And just for the record I never stopped liking Kim’s posts 💅🏻💕💕💕.”