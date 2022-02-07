Still Going Strong

After sparking split speculation in February 2022 when she deleted all but two of her posts featuring West, Fox denied breakup rumors.

“Guys, relax. I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, OK?” the model said in a video on her Instagram Story. “Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore. And I took the f–king photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh, my God, you clearly only posted photos where you looked good in.'”