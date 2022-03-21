Ana Navarro

Navarro said she agreed with Noah’s take that someone should “counsel” West, but she wondered who would actually undertake that duty. “How long is this going to go on and how long are we going to say, ‘Poor Kanye, he just needs to be counseled,’ when other people are being dragged through the mud?” she asked. “While he’s inciting violence against Pete Davidson?”

She went on to theorize that the Academy may have been worried about how West’s fans might react to his performance. “Kanye may not go and perpetrate an act of violence, but Kanye has got millions and millions of very loyal fans who get ginned up by the things that he’s been posting against Pete Davidson, that he’s been posting against D.L. Hughley, that he’s been posting against Kim Kardashian,” she said. “Whether Kanye does something or not is one issue. But he’s got all these people who he influences, and once you give that guy the mic, he’s gonna do with it whatever he wants.”