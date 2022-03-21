Sunny Hostin

“I’m very uncomfortable with banning him from performing,” Hostin, 53, said on The View. “I think performance … is an art and it’s speech in many instances, and the fact that yes, he’s been on social media, that’s his right. It’s free speech. … Where do we draw the line?”

The New York native added that she thinks the Grammy winner has become a target because of his struggles with mental health. “Because of the stigma of mental health, I think he is being stigmatized,” she said. “And bottom line is people that are mentally ill, he’s been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, are much less likely to commit violence than have violence enacted upon them. I don’t know yet that he is this violent person that should be shunned from society and his art taken away. I’m very uncomfortable with it.”