Hailey Bieber

On October 4, the Rhode Beauty founder stood up for Karefa-Johnson. “GKJ ALL DAY, EVERYDAY,” she wrote via. Her Instagram Story, reposting the fashion writer’s initial upload. “My respect for you runs deep my friend! To know you is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. The most kind. The most talented. The most fun. The most chic.”

In response, West accused Bieber of having a “nose job,” writing, “‘THEEYY’ don’t want undeniable beautiful Black women to be put on their rightful throne. They want corny ass Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose [Bieber] to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble level nonfashion industry plant.”