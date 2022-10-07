Kim Kardashian

While addressing the controversy surrounding his shirts, West claimed that the beauty mogul, who filed for divorce in February 2021, was keeping him from seeing their kids. “So why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my T-shirt. But Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter,” he wrote via Instagram on October 5. “Or we just chime in when we want to tear a Black man down for actually having a political opinion.”

He added: “And for all audience so outraged about my T-shirt. Where was you when I couldn’t see my kids. I went public in hope of public support at the time.”

Days later, he continued to attack the SKKN founder for her sexualized image. “I had a lot of issues with the imagery of Skims,” West said during an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight on October 6. “I felt like there’s a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things I wouldn’t want to see my wife — and definitely not my daughters — doing in the future in order to sell products. But it reaches another level when it’s like, ‘OK, this is what my wife is doing, this is what she’s doing for our children.’”

He also slammed her recent photo shoot for Interview magazine. “Kim is a Christian, but she has people who want her to go to Interview magazine and put her ass out while she’s a 40-something-year-old multi-billionaire with four Black children,” the rapper claimed. “And this is what — how fashion wants to — how they want to present her.”