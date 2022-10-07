Lizzo

During his October 6 appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, West attacked Lizzo for what he felt was glamorizing being overweight. “Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine. When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots — that’s a term for telemarketers on the internet — the bots, they attack her because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it’s actually unhealthy,” he said. “Let’s put aside that it’s fashion and Vogue, which it’s not, or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own, it’s actually clinically unhealthy. And for people to promote that, it’s demonic.”