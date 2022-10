Stassie Karanikolaou

Amid the drama, the “Love Lockdown” rapper revealed that he had a “crush” on one of former sister-in-law Kylie Jenner‘s best friends. “OK OK OK I’LL ADMIT I GOT JOHAN TO SNEAK ANASTASIA VICTORIA AND CARTER INTO THE BALENCIAGA SHOW AND YES THE WHOLE WORLD KNOWS I GOT A CRUSH ON STAS,” West wrote via Instagram on October 6, referring to Balenciaga’s VIP and couture relations director, Johan Fleury. “JUST LIKE I TOLD [Givenchy designer] MATT WILLIAMS IF YOU [lose] ANYTHING BECAUSE OF MY POST I’M HERE THERE’S A CHOICE TO THE CALABASAS MAFIA.”