Offering to Talk

Dave Sirus, a Saturday Night Live writer and King of Staten Island co-producer, shared screenshots of several alleged text messages between West and Davidson. “I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f–k up,” Davidson allegedly wrote via text in March 2022.

Davidson offered to talk to West in person if the rapper wanted to “stop being a little internet bitch boy and talk,” adding, “You don’t scare me bro. Your actions are so p—y and embarrassing. It’s so sad to see you ruin your legacy on the daily.”

The Grammy winner told the comedian to come to his Sunday Service to talk, but Davidson refused to meet in the open. “This isn’t public dude. I’m not here for pictures and press. Which is obviously all you care about,” the screenshots read. “My offer stands.”