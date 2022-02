‘Selling a Narrative’

The Grammy winner photoshopped the Venom movie poster with his and Davidson’s faces, including a subtle diss at the comedian’s friend, Machine Gun Kelly.

“THIS AINT ABOUT SKETE PEOPLE IT’S ABOUT SELLING YALL A NARRATIVE SKETE JUST PLAYING HIS PART IN FROZEN 3 ACCEPT ITS NOT IN THE THEATERS THIS TIME,” West wrote via Instagram. “ITS ON DAILY MAIL [sic] TELL BOB [Chapek, the head of Disney] AND THE ENTIRE DISNEY STAFF YOU WAISTED YOUR MONEY ON STARWARS AND MARVEL BECAUSE EVEN THOUGH IT MAKES MONEY YOU WILL NEVER CONTROL THE HIGHSCHOOLS NO ONES EVER HEARD A MACHINE GUN KELLY SONG BOB.”