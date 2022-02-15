Kim Calls for Peace

In February 2022, West shared a text allegedly from Kardashian, which read, “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault.”

The rapper captioned the Instagram post, “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF.”

He also posted another screenshot of him seemingly responding to his estranged wife, writing, “I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever. And I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete.”

Later that night, West shared another screenshot of a text allegedly sent by his ex. “Why can’t you keep any of our conversations private???” she asked.

West responded, “Because I got a text from my favorite person in the world,” adding that he is her “number one fan.”

He continued, asking, “Why wouldn’t I tell everyone!!!!!”