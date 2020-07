5. He Is Pro-Life

The “Gold Digger” performer — who shares North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 13 months, with Kardashian, 39 — told Forbes that he is “pro-life because I’m following the word of the Bible.” He also said he believes that “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.”