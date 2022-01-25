Above and Beyond

West also alleged that, when he was first dating Kardashian, he took a flight to recover her supposed second sex tape from her ex Ray J. “I met this man at the airport, then got on a red eye, came back and delivered [a laptop containing the video] to her at 8 a.m. in the morning,” the musician recalled. “And then I gave it to her, and she cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity. … She’s the most famous person in the world.”

Kardashian’s lawyer has previously denied that a second explicit video of her and Ray J exists.