Embracing His Religious Side

The “No Problems” artist referred to himself as a “Christian Rapper” in April 2018, rapping on his Instagram Stories: “Watch how I move, different chapters, decisions, missions, visit pastors… Everybody finally can say it out loud; your favorite rapper’s a Christian rapper and I got faith and my faith in my soul.” Later that year, he announced via Instagram that he would take a religious “sabbatical” to “learn the Word of God.”