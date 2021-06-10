Love Lives

Kanye West and Irina Shayk Were Friends Before They Started Dating: Relationship Timeline

By
Kanye West’s Dating History Through the Years
 Shutterstock (2)
5
5 / 5
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

June 2021

confirmed in June 2021 that the twosome had been “quietly seeing each other for a couple months.”

Back to top