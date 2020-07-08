Anthony Anderson

“Yeezy wants to be Preezy,” the Black-ish star teased while guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 6. “Laugh all you want, but this would be historic because, while this country has had a Black president, we’ve never had a crazy Black president.” The Scary Movie 3 actor went on to question the logistics behind the rapper’s campaign announcement. “It should be pointed out that Kanye still has to register with the Federal Election Commission, collect enough signatures to get on the ballot, create a campaign platform and he’s already missed the deadline to file as an independent candidate in a bunch of states,” Anderson said. “But other than that, he good.”