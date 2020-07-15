John Legend

After Chance the Rapper seemingly endorsed the “Power” rapper’s political pursuits, Legend reminded his Twitter followers that the upcoming election was not a game. “If you are going to speak out, try to do your homework. Read about it. Talk to activists and organizers and people impacted,” he wrote on July 13. “Be open to evolution and changing your mind. Be intentional and strategic. And think about the impact of your words on the real lives of real people. … Part of an artist’s job is to imagine a different future. I appreciate the desire to break free from the strictures of the 2-party system in America, for instance. But you can’t divorce that conversation from the real world implications of rooting for a futile 3rd party bid.” The “Bigger Love” artist concluded that there are “real world implications” of electing a public official with no experience. “This is not merely an intellectual exercise,” he tweeted. “It’s life and death.”