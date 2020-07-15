Katy Perry

“I think, you know, what we’ve learned looking back is that the presidential job is best suited for someone with experience and that is a pro in their field,” the American Idol judge — who collaborated with West on a 2010 remix of her song “E.T.” — said during a virtual interview with the U.K.’s Hits Radio on July 10. “I think we have seen and learned from experience that when we don’t have pros in position, that it can get a little wild. … I love Kanye. He is amazing. I just, you know, I love him as an artist. And I think he’s an incredible disrupter as an artist and a conversation-maker as an artist. And that’s what I love the most about him.”