Tyson Beckford

The model, who previously feuded with Kardashian, slammed West’s bid on July 6. “He’s really getting himself in a pot of tea that’s not ready for him,” Beckford exclusively told Us. “I try to never speak bad. I’ve seen him and his lady, [wife Kim Kardashian], do some positive things, and I kind of wish they would just stay on that. That vibe running a country — it’s not an easy thing.” He also noted that he wants “a healthy, sound-minded person” in office.