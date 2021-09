Confessions?

The musician ends the song with a biblical reference, possibly implying that he’s “free” now that he confessed to cheating on Kardashian.

“Finally, I’m free, finally, I’m free / As I go out to sea, I can walk on water,” the lyrics read. “Won’t you shine Your light? /Demons stuck on my shoulder / Father, hold me close, don’t let me drown / I know You won’t.”