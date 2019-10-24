On His Feuds with Drake and Jay-Z

“I love all of these people, but you’ve gotta know, there’s a lineage to Jay to Ye to Drake. It’s, you know, this person is your idol, then you get to know him, then you be friends, then you turn to frenemies, then you turn to enemies, and then you gotta bring back the positive energy,” West, who has up and down relationships with Drake and Jay-Z, said. “But that is the lineage of rap kings and inspirers. ‘Cause Jay was my biggest inspiration.”

West then quipped that God is hilarious because Drake now lives down the street from him.

“You cannot be of service to God and be mad at your brother next door. I go to Drake’s house, I walk over there with no security, leave my phone number, here’s my cell,” he said. “I ain’t even thinking, I want all blessings for Drake. I’m an ordained minister, if he want me to like, when he finally get married I’ll show up and be like, ‘We’ve had our ups and downs!’”