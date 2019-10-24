On His Mental Health

“Not only was I diagnosed with mental illness, mental illness is something that was used to take my dome down by 10 feet to wash me out, to control me,” West, who was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder, explained. “I do love the fact that I can show the world that I’m sitting here and have been diagnosed, put on medication to make me fat on purpose. They’re trying to kill the superhero. So, I’m trying to show that someone that’s diagnosed can still drive and be the founder of a multi-billion dollar organization. Can still be in service to Christ. Can still be a good husband and a good dad. My life does not end with this diagnosis and I will not be stigmatized and discriminated.”

West added that he had “the most space to think” when he was hospitalized in 2016.

“One of the things that happened when I went to the hospital is I starting reading the Bible and I started writing out, copying out bible verses,” he said.