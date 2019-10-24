On Religion

“Christian innovation, Christian innovators. That’s the net that we’re casting for the organization that we have now. [I’m] no longer an entertainer. I’m not here for anyone’s entertainment,” West said. “People say, ‘Oh this is going to kill your brand,’ but my brand is expressing how I feel whether it’s in line with what you thought the brand was even two days ago. A smart man has the ability to pivot and say, ‘I think something different now.’ I don’t think this because this was the culture, I don’t think North should wear crop tops just because I had her wearing a slip dress when she was 2 years old. I think and feel differently now, now that I am Christian. Now that I am the founder of a $3 billion organization and married for five years.”