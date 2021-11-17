All Falls Down

In September 2018, West took to Instagram to share a series of videos in which he slammed Cannon and Tyson Beckford — but he mostly directed his venom toward the “Worst Behavior” rapper. Referring to Drake’s “In My Feelings,” which contains the lyrics, “Kiki, do you love me?,” West addressed Drake’s decision to use that particular nickname. “What I’m looking for, for my spirit to take accountability, is the fact that it’s people making rumors that are saying you f—ked my wife, well that don’t sit well with my spirit. If I had a girlfriend from Chicago and her name was Rinita and you was married to Rihanna I wouldn’t make a song called Riri. So when you were like, ‘Aw I don’t know where it come from,’ you too smart for that bro. You know where that come from.”