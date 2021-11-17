Can’t Tell Him Nothing

The “Famous” rapper ranted about his feud with Drake in December 2018 — and didn’t mince his words. “Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths,” West tweeted. “Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro. You sneak dissing on [Travis Scott] records and texting Kris [Jenner] talking about how’s the family.” He continued, “I told you I ain’t tell Pusha about your son. It’s all love bro but don’t play with me. You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro. Sending purple emojis when I’m dealing with mental s–t. I need my apologies now.”