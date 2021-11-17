Fueling the Fire

In September 2018, Nick Cannon and DJ Akademiks discussed Drake, Pusha T and West’s drama, during an Everyday Struggle interview with Complex. DJ Akademiks stated, “I think Drake smashed Kim K,” to which Cannon commented, “That ain’t that far off of a concept.” The former America’s Got Talent host continued: “As a fan, stepping back, there’s something real personal Drake holds over that whole family, that he’s like, ‘Y’all don’t want me to let this out.’” However, Kardashian shut down any speculation concerning a relationship between her and Drake, commenting on a post about the conversation, “Never happened. End of story.”