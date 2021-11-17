Love Lockdown

West was infuriated in December 2018 when he found out Drake was following his wife on Instagram. “I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September. I had to bring this up because it’s the most f—ked up thing of all and I just saw it this morning. Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram,” he ranted in a series of since-deleted tweets. “Who’s [sic] bright idea was it to tell Drake to follow my wife on Instagram ? This person is not [Drake’s] friend.” Us Weekly later revealed that Drake was no longer following the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.