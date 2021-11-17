Making Amends?

Things started to look up when it came to Drake and West’s former friendship. In September 2018, the “All of the Lights” rapper tweeted a photo of Drake and Migos’ stage for their Aubrey and the Three Amigos tour. “Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew. I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online,” he wrote. “This is all Jedi level. I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by the art you have created.” He later apologized for “stepping” on Drake’s release date, as West released Ye on June 1 and Drake dropped Scorpion on June 29. He also owned up to his role in the Pusha T drama, noting, “There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you.”