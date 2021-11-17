Secret’s Out

In October 2018, Drake admitted on HBO’s The Shop that he believed West went behind his back and revealed that the “One Dance” rapper had a son that he was choosing to keep out of the spotlight at the time. “I tell him I’m having trouble with my son’s mother. We had a conversation. I wake up, and all these dates are out,” the “Hotline Bling” crooner recalled. “Then the next two days, whatever, I wake up now to this text from him, passive like, ‘Yo, I love you brother.’” Drake also touched on his reaction to Pusha T’s track slamming him: “Of course, there’s a diss song toward me that you produced, that’s talking about writing? I was just there with you as friends helping you, and now you’re dissing me. So I’m like, man, this is dark.”