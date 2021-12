Take Care

Drake wasn’t going to take Pusha T and West’s shady snub lying down, however. He later responded with “Duppy Freestyle,” where he discussed assisting the “Jesus Walks” rapper on “Father Stretch My Hands” and “30 Hours” from 2016’s The Life of Pablo. “Father had to stretch his hands out and get it from me,” Drake rapped. “I pop style for 30 hours, then let him repeat.”