The Ladies Pick Sides

Although it is unclear what inspired the message, things took a turn for the worst when Kim got involved, warning Drake on Twitter in December 2018: “Never threaten my husband or our family.” Ariana Grande later tweeted, “Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight. If y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u.” The mother of Drake’s child, Sophie Brussaux, also threw in her two cents: “I would hardly call Kanye arguing with himself ‘grown men.’”