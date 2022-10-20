Chaney Jones

West was first spotted with the model in January 2022 while he was still dating Fox. After the Uncut Gems actress and the “Famous” rapper split in February 2022, West’s romance with Jones began to heat up with trips to Utah and Japan. West also gave Jones a limited edition Hermès bag worth $275,000. In June 2022, however, Us confirmed that the pair called it quits. “Kanye and Chaney are done,” a source said at the time. “They split amicably. There’s no bad blood, things just fizzled.”