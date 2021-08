Irina Shayk

Us confirmed in June 2021 that West was dating the model — who appeared in his 2010 music video for “Power” — amid his divorce from Kardashian after he and Shayk were spotted together in France. “They’ve been quietly seeing each other for a couple months,” a source revealed, while a second insider added: “He’s always thought she was beautiful and they’re both looking forward to seeing where this goes.”

By August 2021, they’d called it quits.