Julia Fox

The “Flashing Lights” rapper was spotted on a dinner date with Fox in Miami amid his divorce from Kardashian. A source revealed to Us in January 2022 that West and the actress were “having fun” after they connected via mutual friends. Days later, the duo attended a Broadway production of Slave Play in New York City.

“It looked romantic,” a second insider told Us at the time. “They were only close to each other coming out of Carbone and they looked like they wanted to be close to each other. It was 100 percent a date. … They spent the night together. Julia was seen arriving back at the hotel this morning. She left at one point and came back with a baby carriage.”

The twosome ended their romance in February 2022 after less than two months of dating. “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together,” a rep for Fox told Us at the time.