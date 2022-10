Gigi Calls Out ‘Bully’ Kanye

The rapper took aim at Karefa-Johnson, who called out his “irresponsible” fashion week behavior, and claimed she was “not a fashion person” with the expertise to speak on the shirt. Hadid quickly fired back, defending her frequent collaborator. “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect,” the model commented via Instagram on October 3, calling West “a bully and a joke.”