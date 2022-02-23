Calling Out Corey

In one of his headline-making February 2022 Instagram posts, West called out Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble. “God has a plan to remove the godless Corey needed to never be here anyway,” he wrote in the since-deleted post. “And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person A nice person who used to be around Puff’s family then got around Justin Bieber and then when Kris got divorced he slid in.”

The rapper went on to claim that he had Gamble “removed” from his daughter’s birthday party after he gave Kardashian some music recommendations. “We still never met his family And I guess we never will He got my wife linked with the liberals in a deep way That was his Job For some reason I always felt he worked for DuPont or some organization in that pedigree.”