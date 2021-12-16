In Kanye We Trust?

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION,” the designer tweeted in July 2020, announcing his bid for the White House.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that “Kanye believes in supporting big-business tax breaks but also more stimulus and opportunities for minorities and Black people. He believes in massive education reform and wants to build world-class infrastructure projects.”