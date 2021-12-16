Plastic Surgery Problems

The rapper revealed in May 2018 that he went under the knife following brother-in-law Rob Kardashian’s body image battle. Rob made headlines in May 2014 for flying home from Paris right before Kim and West’s wedding because he felt insecure.

“I had plastic surgery because I was trying to look good for ya’ll,” West told TMZ Live in May. “I got liposuction cause I didn’t want ya’ll to call me fat like you called Rob at the wedding and fly home before me and Kim got married. I didn’t want ya’ll to call me fat so I got liposuction.”