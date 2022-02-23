Public Sparring With Kim

After West publicly bashed his estranged wife for allowing North to use social media in February 2022, Kim made a candid comment on the situation via Instagram. “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote at the time. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Days later, West shared photos from Kim’s March 2022 Vogue cover story that featured the reality star with the duo’s children. “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER,” he captioned the since-deleted post. That same week, he released a song called “City of Gods” that seemingly referenced Kardashian’s romance with Davidson.

“This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL (What?) / When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival,” he rapped in his verse on the track. “They act like they love you, they don’t even like you / They throw a party, won’t even invite you / I seen the same thing happen to Michael / You Black and you rich, they sayin’ you psycho (What?), it’s like a cycle.”