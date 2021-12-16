Ranting Away

West rejoined Twitter in April 2018 and shortly after began writing about his support for President Donald Trump. “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother,” the rapper wrote. “I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.” Trump thanked West for his remarks shortly after. Meanwhile, many celebrities including Wendy Williams and Rosie O’Donnell slammed the designer for his views and the rapper lost followers in just one day.