The Skechers Debacle

Days after Adidas dropped West following his anti-Semitic comments, the rapper attempted to enter the Skechers headquarters in October 2022. The company noted in a statement that West “arrived unannounced and without invitation” at their corporate office in Los Angeles. “Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation,” the shoe brand’s statement continued. “Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”