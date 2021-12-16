Tweet Like You Mean It

The “Heartless” rapper made headlines once again in July 2020 after he posted a series of tweets with allegations against Kardashian and his mother-in-law, Jenner. “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. The next day, West claimed that he’d been considering a divorce from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for nearly two years.

“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform’ I got 200 more to go This my lady [sic] tweet of the night … Lil baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me,” he tweeted and then deleted. He also claimed that Jenner wasn’t allowed to see his children after she “tried to lock me up” and later called her “Kris Jong-Un.”