He ‘Could Shoot AR-15s All Day Without Going to Jail’

West discussed guns while comparing his hometown to Wyoming, where he recently bought a ranch.

“I could shoot AR-15s all day [in Wyoming] without going to jail,” he said. “It feels weird because I grew up in Chicago, where if you used one of the guns that were strategically placed in your community for you to get locked up, you will end up going to jail.”