Kanye Goes Off on Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber

After Hadid and Bieber condemned the rapper for his remarks about Karefa-Johnson, West slammed them via social media. “‘THEEYY’ don’t want undeniable beautiful Black women to be put on their rightful throne,” he wrote via Instagram on October 6, also bringing Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble‘s name into the drama. “They want corny ass Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose [Bieber] to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble level nonfashion industry plant.”