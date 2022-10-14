Khloe Tells Kanye to ‘Stop Tearing’ Down Her Family

“Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here,” the Good American cofounder commented on West’s Instagram post. “You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.”

She added, “Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it. You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came.”

West, for his part, hit back at his former sister-in-law with a lengthy, all-caps post in which he claimed the Kardashians “kidnapped” Chicago.