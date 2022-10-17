The ‘Drink Champs’ Appearance

During a three-hour “Drink Champs” interview on October 16, West made additional anti-Semitic comments while discussing the post that got him banned from Twitter. After the interview, the American Jewish Committee condemned his remarks in a statement shared via social media. “#DrinkChamps and @Noreaga proudly touted Kanye’s interview with no condemnation of his antisemitism. Besides the comments themselves, the problem with Kanye’s open antisemitism is the fact that these people and platforms continue to give him the chance to spew hatred,” the organization tweeted. “Platforms like @Revolttv cannot shirk their responsibility for the content that they produce and air without commentary. Choosing to allow Kanye to spew antisemitic hatred, even after he threatened all Jewish people, is despicable. Enough!”